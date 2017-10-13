Gurin Steam Inhaler is fine device and completely safe to use it has two different speed for vapors, portable and completely comfortable to use.

Pregnancy is the crucial milestone in every woman’s life, at this stage, she has to be heedful about all nicknacks whether it’s her surroundings or emotional and physical changes in her. Although, there are few minor ailments which most of them have to face and the most common among them is cold & cough. It’s a viral infections diseases which can be facilely treated with OTC (over the counter) medicines. However, during pregnancy such medicines don’t suits all and it’s been observed that many ladies during their gestation period prefer natural remedies over allopathy pills.

Steam inhalation is an ancient practice and a common remedy to treat such minor could and coughs. Earlier for this therapy one needs to have a bowl filled with hot water and few drops of natural essential oil added to it. Then the patient needs to inhale the vapors coming out of the bowl with a towel on his/her head covering the face. This whole procedure is a bit risky as there are many chances to occur unfortunate accidents but such circumstances facilely fade away with Gurin Steam Inhaler. It’s an adroit device with high efficacy, let’s comprehend the reasons why Gurin Steam Inhaler is a better option than the conventional methods:-

• Completely Safe: Unlike the traditional method, Gurin Steam Inhaler is completely safe, it made of latex free, industry grade materials and is spill proof making it a safe to use device for all pregnant ladies.

• Customized Vapors: It has got two different speed options enabling pregnant ladies to customize the vapors as per their comfort. However, Gurin suggest initiating the therapy with low speed and gradually escalate the speed.

• Convenient: You can carry it along anywhere you want, it’s a compact and light in weight making it a travel-friendly device. You can use it at home as well as office.

• Comfortable: It has got soft and flexible mask making it easy to inhale the vapors without any discomfort.

