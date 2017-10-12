In an elegant setup and exciting atmosphere Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh has invited the hotel’s guests to a cocktail reception to celebrate the world’s leading hotel loyalty programs – SPG + Marriott Rewards.

Sheraton Sharm SPG Champion and enthusiastic Front Desk team refreshed guests awareness of SPG program benefits , how to enroll, how to redeem points, and the Key Features of SPG – Preferred Guest, Gold Preferred and Platinum Preferred. Each membership level offers greater benefits.

We have shared with our guests the enriching experience and significant benefits they can get with SPG emphasizing that they can earn Starpoints ® with every eligible stay. In addition to Free Night Awards at over 5,700 hotels and resorts and Award Flights on over 350 major airlines without blackout dates, and Starpoints that are earned through SPG can be redeemed for access like to no other experiences in music, sports and arts through SPG Moments.

Our SPG members are some of our most valued and loyal customers and we are always looking at ways we can to add more members and awards to their travel experiences.

Transfer points to keep enjoying your favorites while discovering new destinations and redemption options. Once your accounts are linked you can easily transfer points between programs.

Explore stunning hotels in new locations across the globe and experience the world like never before. The choice is yours.

