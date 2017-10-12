Plymouth, Minnesota, October 12, 2017 — DataStrait Networks today announced the acquisition of Mooncom LLC. This transaction represents a unique and significant opportunity to enhance the growth of DataStrait Networks and advance the company’s strategic focus on growing its security, audio, and video networking business. In particular, Mooncom brings 30 years of industry expertise and a respected professional reputation for servicing their clients with the latest technology in network security infrastructure, surveillance monitoring, and video imaging. The existing senior management team of Mooncom LLC, including Mike Moonen and Molly Hohn, will join DataStrait Networks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike, Molly, and the Mooncom team into DataStrait Networks,” said James Roux, DataStrait President and CEO. “Mooncom is a company that I have admired for years while working in the industry and living in the community very close to their operations. We value the long-standing professional reputation of Mooncom and are committed to providing the resources needed to continue the success that has positioned Mooncom as an industry leader over the past 30 years. This investment also illustrates our confidence in the future of security, audio, and video being seamlessly integrated into our core competency, the IP network.”

Mike Moonen, Vice President of Sales at Mooncom commented, “Our family is very proud of the legacy we have established and nurtured over the past 30 years. As a family run and owned business, we view this transaction as an opportunity to continue growing our business while joining an even larger family.”

Molly Hohn, President of Mooncom stated, “Our team will continue our commitment to serve our clients under the DataStrait name. We will continue with the same focus on solving problems, presenting products and partnering with our customers.”

About Datastrait Networks:

DataStrait Networks is the Upper Midwest leader in voice, data, and security infrastructure. By establishing a working alliance between manufacturers, engineers, architects, and contractors, DataStrait provides the products, services, expertise, and creativity necessary for constructing a reliable, high performance, communications network infrastructure in a fast and cost-efficient manner. Find DataStrait Networks at http://www.datastrait.com.

Contact:

DataStrait Networks, Inc.

3021 Harbor Lane, Suite 103

Plymouth, MN 55447

Fax: 763-746-4486

Tel: 763-746-4466

jeremiah@touchlinemarketing.com

http://www.datastrait.com