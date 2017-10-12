AJAY KAPOOR, MANAGING DIRECTOR IN RAJESH WADHAWAN GROUPS ATTENDED THE LAUNCH OF SIQS ENTERTAINMENT

Ajay Kapoor, Managing Director in Rajesh Wadhawan Groups was seen attending the launch of Uday Singh Gauri, Nitin Arora & Bunty Sajdeh partnership venture SIQS Entertainment an event held at Arth, Mumbai.

Giving best wishes to the trio Ajay Kapoor, Managing Director In Rajesh Wadhawan Groups says “I wish all three of them all the best for their new venture. May they have a great journey in the field of entertainment business”