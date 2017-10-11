“MUSIC IS A LANGUAGE OF HEART WITHOUT WORDS ” SAYS MUSIC DIRECTOR ASIF PANJWANI

“I am emotionally & spiritually attached to music. Music gives me happiness & emotional & mental satisfaction” He says that music affects the way we live. Our thoughts, our joys and sorrows, the way we think and the way we dance; all of it moving to the unending melodies and patterns of the soundtrack of our lives. Music Director Asif Panjwani holds a penchant to entertain the audience with his melodies.

Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, Music Director Asif Panjwani says that it’s his passion & love for the craft of composing which is the prime factor that attracts him to pursue his obsession “I don’t belong to a music royalty. Making a name in Bollywood Music Fraternity was a struggle for me. I started off very low & finally here I am composing music for some of the best names & banners in the industry”

This quest for elegance in sound and avoiding excess in every aspect has also prompted this master musician to introduce new genres and songs to the audience. Asif has given song & background music in Gujarati film Gujju Rocks.

His singles with Zee Music as a Music Director- Humzubaa’n Ho Tum & Mere Hauslo’n Ko as Music Director & lyricist brings a fresh and acoustic sound blending acoustic guitars with eastern accompaniments alongside playful lyrics and vocals.

Asif Panjwani commenced his journey as a Music & Sound Operator in Niraj Vora Gujarati dramas. Asif has also spelled his brilliance as an arranger & music editor in television shows like- Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Choti Si Zindagi, Dharampatni, Parvarrish I – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, 26.12, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha.

Driven compulsively to discover new sounds and meanings Asif has delivered some masterpiece as a Music Directors in shows like- Zee TV Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Season 9, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan.

He is currently working on Savitri Devi College & Hospital as a Music Director.

Next in the pipeline are Zee Music 2 singles – Mehzbaan Zindagi, Teri Yaadon Se.

Serene, Sublime & Majestic is synonyms to Panjwani’s music.