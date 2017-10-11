Digital rights management (DRM) is a provisional access technology, used to protect and monitor the spread of digital content online. DRM protects high-value digital assets, supports controlling and the distribution of the digital content and monitor the usage of the digital assets against any illegal use. Increasing number of Internet users along with the rising poularity of social media platforms has generated large amount of digital content. Digital content created or utilized by enterprises is also anticipated to grow. Hence, digital content management demand is boosting the global DRM market.

Furthermore, the employment of innovative revenue module being adopted by the leading market players are also driving the growth of DRM market. Another significant factor supporting the growth of digital rights management market is the increasing adoption of BYOD across various industries such as retail, IT & telecom, and healthcare among others. This has led to an increasing demand for cloud based digital rights management.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-rights-management-market.html

However, scarcity of unified DRM solutions forcing end-users for multi-DRM platform against significant capital investment affecting the DRM adaptation, resulting into DRM market hindrance. The global market for digital rights management is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% over the course of the forecast period.

On the basis of software and services, owing the complex security protocol, technologies involved and the rules and regulations of government made the software segment account for a Herculean share of 70.1% of the total DRM market in 2016.

Region-wise, North America is the largest region for digital rights management market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Australia are among the major supporters for digital rights management in the Asia Pacific region. South America is anticipated to contribute larger market share than the Middle East & Africa region and expected to show significant growth during 2017- 2025, with 16.4% CAGR.

Make an Enquiry @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25181

The digital rights management market is highly competitive, large number of regional players are located across different geographies. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cloud based and ‘software as a service’ based DRM solution due to additional advantages of storage availability and real-time & remote access on cloud based platform.

Some of the major players in the global digital rights management market are Apple Inc., Conax AS, InterTrust Technologies, Locklizard Limited, NAGRA, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Verimatrix, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Vaultize Technologies, and Oracle.

Get ToC@

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/25181

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We have an experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who us e proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR Syndicated Research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, our syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com