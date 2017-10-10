Wipro Lighting wins ‘India LED Lighting Visionary Innovation Leadership’ Award 2017

Bangalore, India, October 10, 2017: Wipro Lighting, part of Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited and a leading player in lighting in India, has received the “India LED Lighting Visionary Innovation Leadership” Award at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan India Best Practices Awards. The ceremony was held in Mumbai recently.

Frost & Sullivan Awards recognizes companies across India and global markets for outstanding achievement and performance, superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development.

Congratulating Wipro Lighting on the award, Arushi Thakur Upadhyay, Associate Director, Measurement & Instrumentation Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “Wipro is one of the pioneers in the LED lighting business with focus on innovation and technology, which sets them apart in the industry. With the emphasis on sustainable energy efficient solutions, the company has defined sophisticated and intelligent product range targeted to residential, commercial as well as industrial lighting customers. Wipro is amongst the front-runners in developing smart lighting products to cater to numerous lighting application areas with best in class design and enhanced performance.”

Sanjay Gupta, Sr Vice President and Business Head – Consumer Lighting and Switches at Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said, “We are truly honoured to have received the 2017 India LED Lighting Visionary Innovation Leadership Award. We are happy that our exceptional levels of performance, innovation & services in driving the adoption of LED lighting technology in India have been recognized by Frost & Sullivan.”

Wipro will continue to bring new & advanced LED lighting technology for energy efficient smart lighting & data enabled new age lighting solutions to drive the sustainable future. In its constant pursuit of innovation, Wipro Lighting has now kick-started its efforts to add a new revolutionary LiFi lighting concept to their portfolio of innovative products with the help of pureLiFi who are global leaders in LiFi technology and commercialisation.