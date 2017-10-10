Allied Academies invites you to attend the 3rd International Conference on Sleep Disorders and Medicine, which is going to be held during October 24-25, 2018 at Ontario, Canada.

Sleep Disorders and Sleep Therapy is across-disciplinary area concerned with the psychological and physical health conditions related to sleep disorders and conventional and advanced sleep therapies. The main goal of Sleep Disorders and Medicine 2018 is to illuminate the gravity of the topic, how it affects our day to day lives, prevention and stairway to a healthier tomorrow.