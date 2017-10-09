The new Version 2.3 of M4 ISO Isometrics for PTC Creo Piping offers enhanced generation of Piping Isometrics from Creo Piping models.

Cambridge, UK and Pittsford, NY – 5 October 2017: M4 ISO Isometrics for PTC Creo® Piping is a software programme that has been developed specially for pipeline construction, it facilitates the automatic creation of unscaled Piping Isometrics drawings from 3D pipeline model data. The new, improved, version 2.3 of M4 ISO Isometrics for PTC Creo Piping is now available.

M4 ISO Isometrics for PTC Creo Piping is the new Piping Isometric software for PTC Creo users

Piping Isometric software for Creo Piping users

M4 ISO Isometrics for PTC Creo Piping uses pipeline data from Creo to automatically create unscaled Piping Isometrics, including dimensions, notes and parts lists. “The unscaled approach is key”, says Mark Simpson, Product Line Manager at CAD Schroer, “because it enables us to depict pipe spools of all sizes, lengths and complexities on a single sheet. This cannot be achieved using a normal scaled drawing of the 3D pipeline model”. Furthermore, the fully-integrated software draws up a complete bill of materials itemising all of the components that are needed to manufacture the pipeline. This is complemented by a list of pipe spools that need to be pre-fabricated prior to transportation.

Support for Creo 4.0

As of version 2.3, M4 ISO Isometrics for PTC Creo® Piping supports Creo version 4.0. This enables you to benefit from the latest Creo 4.0 and M4 ISO 2.3 functionality.

Enhanced naming conventions

As of version 2.3, piping isometric drawings generated by M4 ISO can be named using either the Creo assembly name or the Creo pipe name. The assembly name is typically preferred by Windchill PDMLink users because it aids the association of the generated drawings with the model files in Windchill PDMLink.

Cutting allowances for pipelines

As of version 2.3, cutting allowances can be applied to pipelines. Cutting allowances are typically needed for on-site fitting and welding work, and for pipe bending. Both positive and negative allowances are supported. The allowances affect the corresponding sizes that appear in parts lists, cutting lists and bend tables, but they do not affect the pipeline dimensions shown on the isometric drawing, which are the actual dimensions derived from the pipeline model.

>> Free Trial of the isometric software