Increase in the need for accurate disease diagnosis, growth in demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in the field of metabolomics, and huge investments from the public and private sectors for R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the metabolomics market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, wide range of applications of metabolomics, increase in the prevalence of target diseases such as cancers, and increase in the scope of clinical trials and toxicological studies are boosting the metabolomics market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines, unavailability of advanced instruments, lack of technology adoption, dearth professional researchers, high cost for R&D activities, and issues with data examination and processing might hamper the growth of metabolomics services over the forecast period.

Metabolomics services market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, therapeutic area, and end-user

Based on the service type, metabolomics services market is segmented into the following:

Separation & Detection Services

Lipidomics

Proteomics

Targeted Metabolite Assays

Others

Bioinformatics Services

Based on the sample type, metabolomics services market is segmented into the following:

Urine

Tumour

Cell culture Media

Whole Blood

Food Ingredients

Plant

Others

Based on the sample source, metabolomics services market is segmented into the following:

Human

Animal

Others

Based on the end-user, metabolomics services market is segmented into the following:

Medical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Food Processing Industry

Others

Based on the region, metabolomics services market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Metabolomics services market is growing at a significant CAGR owing to increase in the demand for personalized medicine and government initiations for the prevention of genetic disorders in new-born babies. Moreover, most of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on the R&D activities of metabolomics which are helping in the drug discovery, biomarker discovery, and other applications. Acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, and technological advancements are the strategies followed by the competitors for garnering the metabolomics market revenue. For instance, in August 2014, Cenix Bioscience GmbH inked an agreement with Metanomics Health GmbH for the development of metabolomic biomarkers. Moreover, in July 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with SRI international for the development of small molecule research.

Geographically, metabolomics services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America estimated to hold large revenue share in global services market owing to a huge number of biopharmaceutical companies focusing on the R&D activities of metabolomics, rise in funding from the government organizations, and availability of professional researchers and well-established infrastructure in the region. Europe exhibiting significant growth due to high adoption of novel technologies, researchers and governments focusing on the prevention of genetic disorders, and increase in the target disease conditions are the factors drive the Europe metabolomics market over the forecast period. Moreover, due to increase in the population and birth rate, rise in the prevalence of diabetes and other targeted diseases, increase in R&D activities majorly in China, Japan, and India, and rise in demand for personalized medicine in Asia-Pacific region expected to create significant market opportunities over the forecast period.

Some of the players in metabolomics services market are Metanomics Health GmbH (Germany), Metabolon, Inc. (U.S.), SRI International (U.S.), Metabolomic discoveries GmbH (Germany), OWL Metabolomics (Spain), Sanyal biotechnology (U.S.) Cenix BioScience GmbH (Germany), West Coast Metabolomics Center (U.S), The Metabolomics Innovation Centre (TMIC) (Canada), Creative Proteomics (U.S), Lipotype GmbH (Germany), Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc. (U.S), Chenomx Inc. (Canada) to name a few