Vijaya Group of Hospitals, Chennai is organizing a Marathon “Grab the Crab” – An Awareness Run for Breast Cancer on 7th October, 2017 at 5.30AM. The marathon is planned at Besant Nagar and it will be a 5Km run. This event is conducted to spread awareness about Breast Cancer. It aims to promote the concept of early detection for timely intervention relating to the treatment of breast cancer. Vijaya Group of Hospitals has planned for this run in October since it is the breast cancer awareness month.

This is a free run and we mainly aim at insisting on people to know that early detection of breast cancer goes a long way in preventing complications. Our Hospital possesses state-of-the art ‘Breast Clinic’ facility which is a one stop for detection and treatment of breast cancer. All participants in this run will be offered special discounts on Preventive Health Check Packages and we hope that this event will serve as a means of spreading the message on the importance of regular screenings, as early diagnosis is a major part of successful treatment.

Date: Saturday 7th October 2017

Time: 5.30 AM

Venue: Besant Nagar

Phone No: 9940648142/ 9566445049

Free Registration