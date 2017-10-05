Mumbai, 4th October 2017: In an effort to recognize astounding achievers with disabilities for the 16thconsecutive year, CavinKare and Ability Foundation jointly invite nominations for the CavinKare Ability Awards 2018, from across the country. The award aims to recognize and honour people with disabilities for their path-breaking achievements and salute the spirit of individuals who have fought against odds to scaled extraordinary heights.

Ever since its inception in the year 2003, the CavinKare Ability Awards have honored over 60 recipients and brought to the limelight their exemplary achievements. Over the years, the awards have come to be recognized as a much sought after recognition by themselves.

These come under two prestigious categories – Eminence and Mastery.

• The CAVINKARE ABILITY Award for Eminence: This is a single award given to just one person with disability, saluting the exemplary achievement of the person, who has not only overcome great odds but has also contributed significantly to society by initiating an organisation of his/her own. The award carries a citation, a trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakhs.

• CAVINKARE ABILITY Mastery Awards: These are three awards given to three individuals with disabilities from across the country, in recognition of their extraordinary achievement in any field of their choice – be it arts, film, medicine, science 8 technology, adventure, human rights, sports or more. The awards carry a citation, a trophy, and a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh each.

The last date for receipt of nominations is 8thNovember 2017. A person can be nominated for any one category only. Any Indian national with disability (as per the Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995) who has done exceptional work in his/her chosen field is eligible to apply. The nominations go through a process of short-listing through interviews and site visits, to be selected by a discerning jury who then decide on the recipients. For more information and to send in your nominations, please log on to www.cavinkare.com or www.abilityfoundation.org or call +91 8939675544.

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd: CavinKare is a diversified FMCG major with business interest in personal care, professional care, dairy, snacks, foods, beverages & salons. The brand portfolio consists of Shampoos (Chik, Meera, Karthika and Nyle), Hair Wash Powders (Meera &Karthika), Coconut Oil (Meera), Fairness creams (Fairever), Deodorant & Talc (Spinz), Pickles & Snacks (Ruchi, Chinni’s & Garden), Hair Colours (Indica), Retail Salon Products (Raaga Professional), Beverages (Maa), Dairy (Cavin’s), and Beauty Salons (Green Trends &Limelite). Most of the brands are clear winners in their respective product categories. A dedicated R&D center equipped with latest equipment and technologies constantly supports the divisions in their endeavor. Today, with a turnover of over Rs. 1500 crore, CavinKare has achieved significant milestones and a competitive edge with sound understanding of mass marketing dynamics and has established a firm foothold in the national market. CavinKare’s success is based on it being firmly grounded to its corporate mission ‘we shall achieve growth by continuously offering unique products and services that would give customers utmost satisfaction and thereby be a role model’.

Ability Foundation: Ability Foundation is a national cross disability organisation established in 1995, which strives for inclusion, empowerment and rights of persons with disabilities. Headquartered in Chennai, Ability Foundation is involved in a wide range of activities that include publishing, media, education, employment &employment related training, advocacy, law & public policy and human rights. Over the years, Ability Foundation has organized several events and initiated numerous programmes, all of which aim at dispelling stereotypes and changing public perceptions about disabled persons. The Foundation works towards an inclusive society and equal opportunities and a level playing field for all persons with disabilities, stressing on the need for the right opportunities at the right time and an open mind, sans bias.

