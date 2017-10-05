05. October 2017 – On October 1st, Asahi Kasei launched its new R&D Center in Dormagen, North Rhine-Westphalia. The main focus of the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center will be on strengthening the technical service network for the customers and to develop products in order to expand into new businesses on the European market.

The Asahi Kasei Group is enhancing its presence on the European market. Since the establishment of Asahi Kasei Europe as the Asahi Group”s European operational headquarter in April 2016, Asahi Kasei has continuously been intensifying its cross-divisional marketing and technical service activities to strengthen the relationship with the European automotive industry.

The newly established Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center will be an internal unit of Asahi Kasei Europe. It will focus on enhancing the technical service support for the European customers and serve as the main driver for developing new businesses, product grades and applications for the European market, in close cooperation with Asahi Kasei”s R&D headquarter in Japan. To achieve that, the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center will also conduct joint research and development with companies and universities.

The Engineering Plastics Technical Center also opened in Dormagen in February 2017 will be integrated as an internal unit within the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center.

“Asahi Kasei is continuously proceeding with the development of highly innovative automotive, environment- and energy-related technologies. At our new European R&D Center we are dedicated to develop sustainable products fit for the European market not only by ourselves, but also together with German universities and research institutes as strong partners”, Hideki Tsutsumi, Managing Director of Asahi Kasei Europe said.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With approximately 34,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries.

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world with sustainable products and technologies.

