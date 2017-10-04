Provillus is a hair regrowth formula that is often recommended to individuals suffering from different types of hair loss. The product is availed in two different formulas. One of them is topical lotion while the other one being a capsulated nutritional substance.

Although there are many diversified Provillus reviews posted so far, there seems to be a good number of Internet sources citing noticeable results following use of this product.

Pundits seem to agree on the fact that this formula is relatively safe for over-the-counter use. Feedback posted on different forums also indicates that Provillus works by inducing natural changes in the body thereby bypassing some underlying causes of hair loss.

In men for instance, a gradual increase of DHT has been blamed for rising cases of baldness among the adult population. DHT impairs hair growth by binding hair follicle receptors, which effectively prevents further production of hair cells in the affected areas. Almost a similar process occurs among women only that in this case the hormone involved is called FPB.

Ingredients

A statement from the manufacturer’s website indicates that this product works by blocking the circulation of DHT in men and FPB in women. Some of the ingredients included in this formula include vitamin 6, biotin, zinc, saw palmetto, eleuthero root and gotu kola.

Various Provillus reviews have linked the topical version of this product to a compound known as Minoxidil. It is worth noting that the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) have singled out Minoxidil for its ability to stimulate the process of hair growth.

That said, this drug has been attributed to a number of side effects. These include shedding of small portion of the hair during the first few days of use. Provillus ( https://www.clickreviewz.com/provillus-reviews ) has also been reported to cause itchiness and dryness of the scalp. A vast majority of these effects are thought to emanate from a non-active ingredient known as propylene glycol.

Consensus

Nonetheless, the general consensus about this product is that it largely leads to positive feedback particularly among those who use it exactly as recommended in its dosage requirements. A significant number of customers submit that they start experiencing hair regrowth within the first sixty days of using this product.

Although sixty days is thought to be the average duration one needs to wait, some customers have to wait a little longer than that due to differences in the extent of hair loss, genetics among other deep lying issues.

