3rd October, 2017 Mumbai: Professional trader, investor and co-founder of Turtle Wealth Management Private Limited, Rohan Mehta has published his book, 212*The Complete Trader with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company. The book describes what it takes to be a Complete Trader or Investor.

This book talks about trading and investing in a holistic way, and not just in terms of profits, losses, numbers and other technical topics. To be an efficient trader or investor, one needs to understand the risks associated with the career and learn to manage their money effectively. There are a few fundamental tools and secret formulas, which when followed will make you wealthy. Discipline is an important factor to succeed in any field and is the important attribute that decides whether you are a winner or a follower.

Spirituality means different things to each person, and the author has tried to address this in a generic manner in this book. He believes that the kind of hobbies one pursues can influence your traits as an investor and suggests methods to improve your skills in this career. The 212 in the title refers to an investment thesis that the author explains in a detailed manner. This book will change readers’ perspective on life, money, business and will guide them on the right path, in terms of trading and investment.

Mehta has a great passion for the stock market and believes that this is what drove him to become a professional trader and investor. He is a trainer as well, and has mentored thousands of professionals to help them reach the top of the ladder. He is referred to as a ‘Discipline Guru’, as he has designed over 500 trading and investing systems, to make it simple to decipher. At the young age of 32, Mehta achieved financial freedom and believes that this is only possible with the extra one degree, which a reader can gain from this book.

Notion Press is glad to have published this book, which will help professionals enrich their lives and achieve their potential. The book is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites, so grab a copy and start reading.