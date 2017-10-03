Founded more than a decade ago, as the result of a merger between Rea & Associates, Inc. and Lynch, Anselmo, Ott, Bryan + Company in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, the Mentor CPA firm of Rea & Associates has grown rapidly to become a commanding presence the Northeastern region of the state due to its extensive industry coverage and its wide range of tax and accounting services. Soon after the merger, in January 2007, the company moved from Cleveland to its current Mentor, Ohio, office space.

The Mentor CPA firm location is one of the 12 Ohio branch locations owned and managed by Rea & Associates, Inc In addition to its headquarters in New Philadelphia, this accounting company has established subsidiaries across the Midwestern state including Cambridge, Medina, Zanesville, Coshocton, Millersburg, Dublin, Lima, Wooster and Marietta among others.

The company was originally founded in 1938 by accountant Richard C. Rea in New Philadelphia. Over the years, Rea has grown into a solid network of regional accounting subsidiaries with a workforce of more than 200 accounting professionals serving the state. The company is now ranked as the 16th largest firm in the Great Lakes Region. It is also featured among the top 100 public accounting firms nationally by reputable industry publications INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) and Accounting Today.

Individually, the Mentor CPA office offers business consultation and accounting services in several Northeastern counties in Ohio including Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga, Ashtabula and Sandusky. The company focuses its accounting and tax services on the medical and dental services’ fields but it also caters for non-profit organizations, government corporations, and the manufacturing, oil & gas, and construction industries. The company is very popular in its service territory due to its timely and high quality service delivery. Rea’s Mentor branch continues to boost its most important resource — its workforce — since turning 10. They can be followed at http://ezlocal.com/oh/mentor/accountant/1723341

The company has enjoyed an influx of highly experienced accounting professionals in the past few months, such as the recently hired client service specialist Judy Martin. With more than 25 years’ experience in accounting and bookkeeping, this business administration and health services management graduate is an invaluable resource in this competitive accounting firm. Judy was brought on board to offer support and guidance to professional staff.

Contact:

Company: Rea & Associates

Address: 7201 Center St., Mentor, OH 44060

Phone: (440)266-0077

Website: http://www.reacpa.com/cleveland-cpa-firm/