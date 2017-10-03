The Thiruvanathapuram-based Eram Scientific Solutions has won the country’s maiden Swachhathon 1.0 award, the first ever Swachh Bharat Hackathon, organized by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation to crowd source solutions to some of the Sanitation and Hygiene challenges faced in various parts of the country. Swachhathon 1.0 is the latest recognition bestowed on Eram Scientific, which pioneered the concept of completely automated electronics toilets which works on centralised remote sensing technology platform in the country.

Eram won the maiden national award in a hotly contested competition by trumping both domestic and foreign firms working on the sanitation technology space. The Hackathon received a massive response with total entries of 3,053 in six categories. Eram won the award in the `Monitoring Usage of Toilets’ category.

The Swachhathon award was received by Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, CMD, Eram Group from the Minister of State, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Shri SS Ahluwalia in a function orgainised on October 2nd at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi in the presence of the prime minister, Narendra Modi and other cabinet ministers.

“We are quite proud of receiving the maiden Swachhathon 1.0 award from the government of India. This is yet another proof for our relentless efforts to bring new innovations and practices in the sanitation and hygienic space. I consider this award as a valuable prize for our tireless effort in developing R&D driven products to make a difference among the growing crowd of sanitation solution providers. Our R&D team is fully geared up to roll out technology driven products to find a lasting solution for the challenges being faced by the sanitation and hygienic system in the country and abroad. I thank government of India for recognising our efforts as well as our R&D team for spearheading innovation”, said Dr Siddeek Ahmed, chairman & MD, Eram Group

The company already has 44 plus national and international accolades in its kitty for its seminal contributions in introducing high-end, future proof and scalable technology in the sanitation space. The company’s products made many a Smart Cities smarter by adopting its market tested and proven automated model.

Eram Scientific Solutions is the primer in the country’s automated sanitation space by introducing the concept of internet of things (IoT) and is the first company to roll out the concept of connected eTolilet infrastructure with a motto of setting up self-sustained sanitation solutions. The company already has installed more than 2,500 odd facilities spread over 22 states.

Eram Scientific is a Pvt Ltd company based in Kerala, India. The company started its operations in 2008. Eram is a R&D focused social enterprise and is part of the Middle East based Eram Group, which operates primarily in the water and sanitation sector. It is the first firm to develop country’s first Electronic Public Toilet or eToilet which is portable, hygienically maintained, and eco-friendly. EToilet incorporates a full cycle approach in sustainable sanitation by integrating convergence of electronics, mechanical, web-mobile technologies thereby controlling entry, usage, cleaning, exit, and remote monitoring capabilities with multiple revenue options.