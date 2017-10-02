Ngee An City, Singapore‎ –28 September 2017

Phiten Singapore will introduce two new products to its latest product launch. Two new mascots named Hirupy and Yorupy will be the main highlight in the event, which will be held at the Takashimaya Mall on October 20 to 22, 2017.

The mascots represent Phiten’s powerful technology infused in its new products designed for the children. Both new members, Hirupy and Yorupy, are stuffed toys that promote children’s wellness while they play.

All young kids with their families are invited to participate in the event. A series of fun and exciting activities will be part of the mascots’ mall introduction. Children can play, dance and take selfies with the mascots.

Learn more how Hirupy and Yorupy can help your kids stay active and energetic all day long. Know how these stuffed toys can boost the immune system and school performance of the children. These new found friends of your kids will truly provide health benefits to them.

This product launching has many fun-filled family activities and freebies to watch out for. Moms and dads with their kids, even grandmas and grandpas, can take this opportunity to experience a family bonding escapade.

Everyone is invited to take part and enjoy the activities meant for the whole family. All other new Phiten products will also be shown.

Block these dates and experience to meet in person Hirupy and Yorupy! Be energized and stay healthy with your kid’s new friends. For inquiries, you can email us anytime.

Have a great day ahead!