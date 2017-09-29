A Photo Exhibition by Prashant Panjiar’s showcasing how AIF over the last 15 years (2002‐2017) has steadily grown its development network across the country to cover 24 states of India. It is being hosted by Ajay Banga Co – Chair of American India Foundation and CEO, Mastercard.
