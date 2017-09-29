MIAMI (SEPTEMBER 22, 2017) – Nationally recognized public accounting firm MBAF has been selected as a Best of the Best firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) for 2017. The firm has earned this designation for the last 16 years consecutively. The firm also ranked 40th in the IPA 100 list, the publication’s annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation.

This year’s Best of the Best list was selected from 587 firms nationwide that participated in the survey, which were ranked based on more than 70 IPA criteria, including exceptional performance, high level client service, strategic planning and long-term consistency.

“MBAF is continually named as a Best of the Best firm because we have the best employees who consistently deliver the best services for our clients,” said Tony Argiz, chairman and CEO of MBAF. “We are honored to receive this recognition for the 16th consecutive year and to have such dedicated employees and leadership who make it all possible.”

Since 1987, IPA reports and analyzes the news, trends, strategies and politics that affect the nation’s public accounting firms, providing them with the information and resources they need to compete and operate more profitably.

“Best of the Best firms excel by achieving the delicate balance of focus on culture, clients, team and financial results,” says Michael Platt, principal of the Platt Group and publisher of the accounting trade publication, INSIDE Public Accounting. “Best of the Best firms are judged on dozens of metrics that truly take a holistic view of success. Their strategic focus on all areas that make accounting firms great have produced the results that merit this sought-after accolade.”

A full list of the 2017 IPA Best of the Best firms can be found on the INSIDE Public Accounting website.