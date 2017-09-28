Date: 09/28/2017

Place: Birmingham UK

The advent of the internet has changed the way consumers do shopping. The same is true for online pharmacies, as sale of medication online is reaching a new high. Since the concerned authorities have laid down the protocols and policies to check online frauds, more and more people are now ordering medicines online.

The phenomenon of people gravitating to online pharmacy is not surprising, as it offers a number of benefits over the brick and mortar pharmacy establishments.

Here is a lowdown of advantages that online medicine shopping offers:

Easy Access

With the availability of the licensed pharmacy online, consumers can order medicines with a flick of a thumb without incurring extra cost of courier. Customers of all ages find such stores helpful; however, online stores especially are helpful to older people who find it hard to visit pharmacy to get the medicines. Barring a few medications, almost all types of drugs are available online; be it paracetamol, aspirin, Celebrex, Vagifem, Nexium, or Finasteride buy online them all with a single click.

24×7 services

Unlike conventional pharmacies, online stores remain open for the entire year, and thus, buyers can order medicine at the time they want. Now, people do not have to plan to get their prescription filled. The presence of online pharmacy has sort of liberated consumers from the prescription-drug buying errand; they no longer need to wait for their turn at the store to buy medicines.

Discounts

As online pharmacy does not have to pay intermediaries, and thus, they extend their profits to the consumer directly, which significantly cut the cost of the medications. Medications bought on the internet, therefore, often are less expensive than the ones bought from the pharmacy near you.

Time Saving

Before the online pharmacies were available, buying the medicine was a task that every patient had to do. The advent of the online pharmacies, along with smart phone friendly sites, has helped people to have time for them, which is a luxury in the modern times.

Genuine Medication

Getting license of an online pharmacy is a rigorous process, which takes significant time. Concerned authorities vet the license seekers thoroughly, and thus, whatever medications you buy from the online pharmacy is genuine, you do not have to worry about the genuineness of it. Be it an antibiotic or a hair therapy medicine, Finasteride buy online without any stress.

Privacy

We feel embarrassed to buy many medications at conventional stores; however, with the online pharmacy, nobody has to be embarrassed anymore. Moreover, the pharmacies follow a protocol that ensures that nobody comes to know about the medications you order online. All medicines are delivered in well-packed unmarked packages, and thus, no one can come to know about the medicines you ordered.

About Us

IQM MEDICAL LTD IS REGISTERED IN ENGLAND AND WALES UNDER COMPANY NUMBER 10173012. IQ Doctor is a fully legal registered British online pharmacy.

We are authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to sell medicines online. We are registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) as an Internet pharmacy.

COMPANY ADDRESS:

123–131 Bradford Street,

Birmingham,

United Kingdom,

B12 0NS

Tel: 0121 753 4928

Email:help@iqdoctor.co.uk

Website: https://www.iqdoctor.co.uk/