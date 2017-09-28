Industry-leading floor matting solutions provider Floormat.com has published information related to its work with Great Lakes Mall, a regional shopping center located in Mentor, Ohio. Floormat.com provides a wide range of floor matting products as well as custom floor matting solutions to residential clients as well as clients in wide range of industries.

The account of Floormat.com’s work with Great Lakes Mall is conveyed through a client testimonial on the floor mat company’s website. The client testimonial reveals that the partnership with the Great Lakes Mall exemplifies Floormat.com’s ability to provide custom floor matting solutions. The mall’s general manager described begins his testimonial by acknowledging his satisfaction with the work: “Floormat.com came to the rescue for our super regional Great Lakes Mall.”

The mall representative goes on to describe the specific nature of the work Floormat.com completed. “They created a custom floor mat that combined both a scraper and a carpet mat. And then they added our brand logo to the functionality—so it looks great, too!” reviewed the general manager of the Great Lakes Mall.

Many different client testimonials, as well as case studies written by Floormat.com detailing specific work with specific clients, are all available through the floor matting company’s website. Among the case studies available are descriptions of the company’s work with the Cleveland Clinic, the US Coast Guard, Marriott International and Lincoln electric—an American multinational manufacturer of welding products. In addition to its commercial clients, Floormat.com’s case studies also detail its work with residential clients to optimize the internal temperature of their home environment.

Beyond its detailed case studies and its partnership testimonial from the Great Lakes Mall, Floormat.com has also published testimonials from clients in the pet care industry, the construction industry and local governments.

In addition to offering a wide range of floor matting products from the top brands in the industry, the focus of Floormat.com’s expertise is providing customized workplace environment solutions. In order to provide floor matting solutions that improve the cleanliness, health, comfort, convenience, productivity and safety of a workplace, the company employs a team of experts known as Solutionists. Floormat.com’s Solutionists are trained to utilize an industry-standard consultative protocol known as ADPAT that is designed to systematically identify improvements that can be made.

For more information on Floormat.com's products and services, contact information is available on the company's website.

