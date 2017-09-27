All gardens on this planet will have pests but then there are good pests that take care of other more dangerous pests and there are bad pests. Let us see how to control pests in your garden – read on.

‘Pests’ is a generic term that includes fungal infections, beetles, caterpillars, larve, bugs, and even for that matter, dogs, cats, rats, roaches and any animal that is likely to cause damage in your garden. In most cases, the easiest way to getting rid of pests is through organic gardening i.e. the use of compost and natural ways of getting rid of pests.

Let us take a look at how to control pests in your garden:

First off, not all flying and crawling creepy creatures are bad for your garden. Many of these insects, bees and bumble bees for example, pollinate the plants – an important step before fruit grows. Spraying chemical insecticides will harm all insects and if you have fruit bearing trees, you might start wondering why there are no fruit.

So is organic insecticide okay? Well not quite. See it is almost impossible to kill one type of pest (say) a grub but not kill others like say the earthworm. The grubs and the earthworms live side by side. The former is harmful and attacks the roots of your plants while the latter keeps the soil aerated and good for your plant. But because they are both found in the same area and soil, the insecticide be it chemical or organic, ends up killing both. Without the humble earthworm, you will have to aerate the soil and fertilise it manually. So what’s the solution?

The solution is to pluck out the grubs or harmful insects manually. You’re probably wondering if we have lost our minds. Fact is, there’s no easy way out any botanist will confirm that if the infestation is limited, the best way to get rid of large pests is to hand-pick them. Sure you can wear gloves and use some tool like a tooth pick or spoon or whatever is pointy and handy to dislodge the insect or pest and drop it into a jar or something.

But like we said, not all insects and worms are harmful so how do you identify them. For starters, some insects and worms are found only on certain plants. Obviously, you will have to research these depending on what plants you have in the garden. You will need to start with Professional Lawn Maintenance and spend time searching through those.

The easier way out would be to call the local office of Fox Mowing – they are true experts at garden maintenance, are knowledgeable and have the experience on how to control pests in your garden. You will find more information about Lawn Care Business For Sale and contact information here: http://foxmowing.com.au