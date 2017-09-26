September 26, 2017. The organizers of Euromold 2017 have succeeded in organizing Euromold 2017 only 10 minutes from the International Airport Munich, Germany in the Munich Airport Business Park, Hallbergmoos. Euromold 2017 is placed in a directly connected, but separate exhibition area parallel to the international aerospace exhibition, Airtec 2017. It takes place from October 24th until 26th, 2017.

Due to an unanimous decision of the Munich Airport municipal council Hallbergmoos, on September 5th, 2017, they voted for Euromold and Airtec 2017 to be organized at Munich Airport, Hallbergmoos, Germany. The Deputy Mayor of Hallbergmoos declared at the exhibition board meetings of both events, on September 7th, personally, this fact and pointed out the importance of such high-tech-events, like Euromold and Airtec for this region.

This result is for Euromold outstanding and an important step, because now Euromold is organized at one of the biggest and most important international Airports in the world. In this way, Euromold is easily and quickly reachable, by car and by railway. In addition, the region, Munich Airport, Hallbergmoos, is an increasing and very innovative high-tech location with the establishment of international high-tech companies which fit ideally to Euromold. The regions around the international Airport, Bavaria and the entire Southern part of Germany are numerously represented with potential exhibitors and customers. Also for these reasons, Euromold fits ideally to the Munich Airport area. It has always been the ultimate target to organize Euromold again as close as possible to an international airport, like the international Airport Munich, Germany is. The reasons for this are evident:

Exhibitors and visitors should have most comfortable, time-saving and efficient logistics as possible at Euromold 2017. The high international participation of Euromold which is of major importance for the success of an international exhibition will be even more increased being so close to the International Airport Munich, Germany. Visitors from world-wide can reach Euromold 2017 in a comfortable and fast way. Visitors from Southern Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Eastern Europe can also reach Euromold 2017 by car in an easy and fast way. Efficient parking space is offered near the entrance of the exhibition area. A shuttle service from the subway station Airport and Hallbergmoos is available. Hotels in all categories for special conditions nearby are offered.

This year, Euromold is internationally new relaunched. Euromold develops into an important attraction for the modern product development. There are exhibitors represented from whole of Europe and world-wide. The relaunch of Euromold is based on the original concept “from design over prototyping up to series production, from the idea to the final product”. Under the moto “Shaping tomorrow”, this year companies from the process chain “from design to the final product” exhibit. The organizers of Euromold 2017 work with the Association of industrial designers together. There will be a joint stand with member companies. At Euromold 2017 industrial designers, companies involved in CAD/CAM, additive manufacturing / 3D-printing, moldmaking- and tooling and suppliers to the mold- and toolmaking industry exhibit. Invited are visitors, decision makers, developers, project engineers, buyers and others from all important industry areas, like automotive, electro technical, electronics, machine tools, medical and dental technology, jewelry, lifestyle, packaging and others. A recently formed exhibition board consists of companies in the industrial design, CAD/CAM, additive manufacturing / 3D printing, mold making and tooling and from the product development.