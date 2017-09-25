According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the vinyl ester resin market looks attractive with opportunities in the pipe and tank, construction, transportation, and paint and coatings industries. The global vinyl ester resin market is expected to reach an estimated $951 million by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.

Bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, and brominated vinyl ester resin are the major resin chemistries used in this market. Lucintel forecasts that bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin is expected to remain the largest segment due to its good mechanical properties and chemical resistance properties at a relatively lower cost. Novolac vinyl ester resin is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its growing use in applications which require excellent resistance to oxidizing acids, better heat resistance, and superior solvent resistance.

Within the vinyl ester resin market, fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) is expected to remain the largest end use industry. It is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing demand for lightweight and corrosion resistance pipe and tank products in new as well as old infrastructural rehabilitation projects. Within the FRP, pipe and tank industry is expected to remain largest market for vinyl ester resin, while transportation is expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of increasing demand for corrosion resistance pipe and tanks and growing investment in the building and construction and well as industrial sector.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of styrene-free vinyl ester resin and emergence of bio-based vinyl ester resin. Polynt, Ashland Inc, Aliancys, AOC, and Swancor are among the major suppliers of the global vinyl ester resin market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global vinyl ester resin market by chemistry, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global vinyl ester resin market by chemistry, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Chemistry [Volume (M lbs) and $M Shipment Analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin

• Novolac vinyl ester resin

• Brominated vinyl ester resin

• Other chemistry

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M Shipment Analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

− Pipe and tank

− Construction

− Transportation

− Other fiber reinforced plastic (FRP)

• Paint and Coatings

• Other Industry

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M Shipment Analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

− The US

− Canada

• Europe

− Germany

− United Kingdom

− France

• Asia Pacific

− China

− India

− Japan

• Rest of the World

− Brazil

This 154-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global vinyl ester resin market by chemistry (bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, brominated vinyl ester, and other chemistry), end use industry (FRP, paint and coatings and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?