MIAMI (SEPTEMBER 13, 2017) – Samantha L. Downie has joined nationally recognized public accounting firm MBAF as the director of human resources and learning and development. The announcement was made by Tony Argiz, Chairman and CEO of MBAF.

Downie brings over 20 years of experience in human resources and leadership development. More specifically, she has significant expertise leading organizational projects focused on career development, team leadership, process improvement and corporate communication. Downie is responsible for developing and maintaining all HR functions while overseeing recruitment, professional development and performance management for MBAF and affiliates. She will also spearhead the firm’s culture of learning and development by overseeing all facets of MBAF University, a complete in-house learning and development program that focuses on five core areas: technical, systems & applications, management & leadership, professional growth, and life & culture.

“Samantha’s expansive experience, drive for professional improvement and maintaining organizational culture will make her a great addition to our family,” said Argiz. “MBAF is committed to our employees’ professional development, and Samantha will help us further our supportive culture and expand our internal programs that provide staff with personal and professional growth opportunities.”

Prior to joining MBAF, Downie served as vice president of people and culture at an international marketing technology company. In that role, Downie headed all human resources, learning and development and recruiting functions for the organization.

Downie earned a B.A. in Communications from Alaska Pacific University and a master’s degree in international policy studies as well as Mandarin Chinese from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.