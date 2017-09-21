IT’S JUST one day until Apple’s newest smartwatch goes on sale, and there’s a problem — just the small fact it doesn’t actually work like advertised.

In an unprecedented move, Apple has gone on the record to admit the embarrassing fault.

When Apple Watch Series 3 was announced at the company’s flagship event earlier this month, it was praised for having cellular built inside — allowing the user to receive notifications, make calls and send messages without the need for their phone.

But when a number of reviewers used the product they mad note of the Apple Watch’s poor cellular-network connectivity and its habit of trying to connect to unauthorised Wi-Fi networks.

“We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular,” Apple said in a statement. “We are investigating a fix for a future software release.”

Apple issued the statement after reviewers from The Wall Street Journal and The Verge encountered problems connecting with Siri, making calls and maintaining a cellular-network connection while using a number of different wireless carriers.

The company gave no details about when this “future” update can be expected, but if it’s not in the next 24 hours your brand new Apple Watch Series 3 might not work.

At the September event, chief executive Tim Cook said the Apple Watch was the number one smart watch in the world in terms of revenue, with an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating of 97 per cent.

“Apple Watch was designed to help people stay active and motivated so they can have a better day and I am happy to tell you more people are doing that than ever before,” he said.

After playing a montage of people explaining how the Apple Watch helped motivate people with health and fitness, Mr Cook invited Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams on stage.

Mr Williams said Apple Watch Series 3 was the device fans had been calling for.

“This has been our vision from the very beginning. The ultimate expression of Apple Watch,” he said. “It’s really nice to know you can be reached if needed while staying in the moment.”

Mr Williams added cellular would change the way people could listen to music.

“With Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Music, you can stream 40 million songs,” he said.

By adding a new dual-core processor, Apple Watch can now also use Siri. There is also a new chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and an altimeter — an instrument for determining altitude.

To ensure the Apple Watch remains sleek and elegant, the company integrated a tiny electronic SIM and made the display itself the antenna.

“The biggest challenge of all was adding cellular. If you don’t do it right, it gets so big it looks like a house arrest bracelet.”

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) will be available in gold, silver or space grey aluminium cases with a Sport Band starting at RRP $A459.

source : news.com.au

