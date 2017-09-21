Soft Xpansion has launched the new version 10 of the three products of its Perfect PDF® family

Bochum, Germany, September 21, 2017 — Soft Xpansion has launched version 10 of the three products of its Perfect PDF® family: the Premium edition is a complete solution for the creation, conversion, editing, commenting, encryption and digital signing of PDF, PDF/A and XPS files. The product suite Perfect PDF® & Print 10 comes with Perfect PDF® 10 Premium and additionally includes a separate application to design print output on paper professionally – Perfect Print. This program standardizes and unifies the content design from different source applications (for example word processing, graphical software or CAD solutions) in one single printing project. In this project, potential limitations of the source applications´ printing capabilities are eliminated. The Converter is focused on the creation of PDF and PDF/A files from any printable content.

Perfect PDF® & Print 10 is only available as download, while the two other applications are also sold on CD-ROM. The exclusive distributor of the CD ROM versions is Markt+Technik Verlag GmbH. They sell via various online web shops and retail stores in Europe and in the US.

Perfect PDF® & Print 10 and Perfect PDF® 10 Premium users who need a license for at least 10 workstations may order a network license. It allows them to install and use the products simultaneously on multiple PCs without having to activate them on each workstation (centralized license management on a server). Installation and use may be done via Citrix or Terminal Server, in a virtual instance of Windows via a VMware host and over multiple remote desktop connections.

New Features at a Glance

* Language switching (English, German, French, Italian) in installed program

* Advanced Office 2016 support

* Uses most recent version of PDF engine (PDF SDK version 12)

* Improved Performance for rendering and display of PDF documents

Prices

The recommended retail prices are

Perfect PDF® & Print 10: EUR 79,99

Perfect PDF® 10 Premium: EUR 59,99

Perfect PDF® 10 Converter: EUR 19,99

Users of previous versions and of versions with a smaller set of features benefit from reduced upgrade prices, starting at EUR 24,99. Besides, volume discounts are available, starting already when buying two licenses.

Details And Trial Version

More information on features and prices for the Perfect PDF® 10 family is given on the product pages. Free trial versions (full features and no time limit) are offered on the product pages as well.

System Requirements

Windows PC, 200 MB HDD, Windows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Windows Server 2016, 2012

R2, 2008 R2 (32 Bit and 64 Bit)

For Microsoft Office integration: Office 2016/2013/2010/2007 (32 and 64-Bit)

For OpenOffice.org integration: OpenOffice.org, Version 3 or newer

Activation via Internet or eMail is required

About Soft Xpansion:

Since its foundation in 1995, Soft Xpansion is a specialized software manufacturer with global activities. The product range includes solutions (powerful standard desktop software and apps, innovative software development kits, and flexible, individual programming) in the core areas PDF technology, content/document management and tools. The company looks back on more than 20 years of experience in the IT sector. The software development expertise covers all steps for standard applications and for individual projects – market and requirement analysis, conceptual design, development, implementation, support and advancements. The clients come from all over the world. Soft Xpansion is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Contact:

Frank Dueckers

Soft Xpansion GmbH & Co. KG

Koenigsallee 45

D-44789 Bochum, Germany

+49 (0)234 298 41 73

Fax: +49 (0)234 298 41 72

dueckers@soft-xpansion.com

http://www.soft-xpansion.com