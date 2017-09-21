Atlanta / Mumbai – September 21, 2017 – Promoting Sustainability through education, Birla Carbon awarded 10 students from Kennesaw State University (KSU) in Atlanta, Georgia with sponsored scholarships for their outstanding research in various fields of science and mathematics. The presentation took place on August 29, 2017 at a KSU symposium. The event marked the fourth year of a five-year partnership with Birla Carbon, which has allowed the College’s 10 Birla Carbon Scholars to participate in summer research opportunities.

To receive the scholarship, each student scholar worked along with a faculty researcher on a project, which dealt with various themes revolving around sustainability, an aspect that Birla Carbon strongly practices and advocates. Dale Clark, Chief Technology Officer – North America, Birla Carbon and Terence Norman, Director – Human Resources, Birla Carbon along with other judges from Birla Carbon, reviewed posters summarizing the students’ research on display in the Carmichael Student Center’s University Rooms on the Kennesaw Campus.

Speaking at the Symposium, Dale Clark, Chief Technology Officer, Birla Carbon, said, “Learning is a never ending process and we are happy to see that such young talent are keen on learning and immensely passionate about their research.” He further adds, “It is because of the unwavering efforts of these students that the partnership between Birla Carbon and KSU has reached such great heights and we hope to see it strengthen in the future as well.”

The scholars program was developed in April 2014 with a $250,000 pledge from Birla Carbon for a five-year annual gift of $50,000 to support research opportunities for students in Kennesaw State’s College of Science and Mathematics. Since 2014, the program has awarded 30 Kennesaw State students each a $4,000 stipend for their research.

In addition to the scholars program, funds from the Birla Carbon gift are used to provide research supplies required for faculty assisting students and provisions needed for the end-of-the-term symposium.

Kennesaw State University is the third-largest university in Georgia, offering nearly 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees. A member of the University System of Georgia, Kennesaw State is a comprehensive university with more than 33,000 students from over 130 countries.

About Birla Carbon

Birla Carbon is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of high quality carbon black and a flagship business of the US$ 41 billion Aditya Birla Group. The Company’s footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities. Birla Carbon provides a complete portfolio of products across ASTM grades and specialty blacks to meet the specific end requirements across Tires, Rubber, Plastics, Coatings, Inks and other niche industries.

Birla Carbon has two state-of-the art technology centers at Marietta (USA) and Taloja (India), besides well-equipped laboratories across its manufacturing units providing for continuous R&D. As an ardent practitioner of sustainable development, Birla Carbon’s Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE) strategy focuses on employee safety, environmental stewardship, efficient use of carbon sources and a key focus on conducting operations in a socially and ethically responsible manner.