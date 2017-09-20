The market for disposable gloves in the U.K. is moderately consolidated. Top Glove, Supermax Corporation Berhad, and Semperit AG Holding were the three leading manufacturers of disposable gloves in the U.K in 2014. They had collectively held a share of 36.8% in 2014 in terms of value.

According to Transparency Market Research in their recent publication, with close to half the U.K. disposable gloves market belonging to small local players, the degree of competition is expected to remain low till 2023. The more prominent manufacturers rely on an already developed base of technological innovation and material research. Adding to their older stake in the market and the resultant brand name popularity, these players are expected to hold very strong distribution networks and sales records.

The disposable gloves market in the U.K. is projected at a CAGR of 7.0% in terms of revenue within a forecast period from 2015 to 2023. This revenue is expected to reach US$298.6 mn by the end of 2016 and US$481.5 mn by the end of 2023.

Natural Rubber Latex Disposable Gloves to Remain Leading Product Segment

Natural rubber latex gloves are expected to remain the leading type of disposable gloves being used in the U.K. till 2023, generating a revenue of US$167.0 mn by then. These glove types provide a high level of comfort and dexterity and therefore find massive use in the healthcare industry for various medical applications.

The application of disposable gloves in the medical industry is expected to generate a revenue of US$416.9 mn by 2023, due to the large number of medical functions that mandatorily require the medical personnel to be wearing gloves. Other prominent applications of disposable gloves can be found in the food and beverage industry and the automotive industry.

Healthcare Industry Demand for Disposable Gloves to Stay Strong

“A large number of functions in the healthcare industry require the medical personnel to wear disposable gloves. Surgeries, sterilization procedures, and examinations form the bulk of medical responsibilities where disposable gloves are a must. Additionally, with the more recent outbreaks of diseases such as Zika, swine and avian flu, SARS, and Ebola, it has become even more important for medical personnel to wear protective clothes and disposable gloves to prevent the spread of these diseases,” states a TMR analyst.

There are also several non-medical applications of disposable gloves that are showing a greater demand for them due to improvements in hygiene and safety standards. These include the food and beverage industry and the automotive industry.

Declining Demand for Natural Rubber Latex Gloves Hampers Sales of Disposable Gloves

Natural rubber latex gloves have so far been the leading product type in terms of demand and consumption across the U.K. However, there are an increasing number of people suffering from allergies caused by the regular use of disposable gloves, especially the powdered variants. This is a severe setback for the manufacturers of disposable gloves, as there is a growing amount of dissatisfaction over the use of natural rubber latex gloves.

“A solution for the U.K. manufacturers of disposable gloves to keep themselves ahead of the curve is to quickly adopt the means to manufacture disposable gloves made of synthetic materials,” adds the analyst.

