On behalf of Organizing Committee we invite all the participants from all over the world to attend the Parkinsons Congress 2018 entitled 4th World Congress on Parkinsons & Huntingtons Disease August 29-30, 2018 Zurich, Switzerland.

The present Parkinsons Congress focuses on Neurological disorders occurs due to loss of communication between neurons in the brain. These disorders are noted as the greatest threat to humans in present generations around globe. More than Hundred diseases are in association with nervous system including Parkinson’s disease they are Alzheimer’s disease, brain tumors, Multiple Sclerosis Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Stroke and Epilepsy.

Europeans are besieged by mental and neurological illnesses, virtually 165 million people are recorded as suffering from brain disorders annually among which only third of cases receiving the surgery or medication., it found neurological disorders involve economic status about 386 billion euros ($555 billion) per year which is difficult for growing nations to overcome. This summit provides opportunity for all the applicants, professors, research students to exchange ideas, complications and innovations with one another and can collaborate.

At National Institute of Health funding package is of $34 billion for the economic year 2017 to improve life of patients who are suffering from Parkinson’s disease and to rise the research ideas and to reduce mental disorders around globe. PRP (Parkinson’s Research Program) fund received amount of $16 million annually to research in Neuromuscular disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease.

Omics Group Organizes many conferences around globe and gathers eminent persons with an idea of Ameliorating Human life.