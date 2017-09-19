Orlando, FL; 19, September 2017: Orlando DJ, Our DJ Rocks will be featured at an Evening of Wedding Bliss at Bella Collina on September 18th 2017 at Bella Collina in Montverde Florida. Meet your orlando DJs and other wedding vendors from 5:30-8:30pm.
Event Details
What: An Evening of Wedding Bliss
Where: Bella Collina 15920 County Rd 455 Montverde, FL 34756
When: September 17th 12-4pm
Tickets available at http://www.bellacollina.com/weddings-events/weddings/luxe-wedding-experience/
Orlando DJ
Our DJ Rocks is one of the few all-female DJ companies based in Orlando, Florida specializing in weddings, parties and corporate events. It’s tough to put into words what we’re like, but here goes. We are an all-female DJ company who is uber-organized, easy to work with and like a brief-case-on-a-rope-swing, professional-yet-fun. We are extremely positive, always smile and tend to add to the energy and excitement for your celebration. We dress nicely, our gear is neat and cleanly covered, we are insured and we do bring backup equipment. Our DJs are bright, captivation and on POINT!
Orlando DJ and Lighting
From gorgeously grand to simply sweet, our LED uplighting sets the ambiance for your wedding, party or corporate event. We will create a visual atmosphere that compliments your music and the vibe of the evening. All of our uplights are 100% wireless and battery operated.
For More information, please visit:
Name: Kristin Wilson
Address: 380 Semoran Commerce Place, Suite 301, Apopka, FL 32703
Phone: +1 (407) 509-9786
Email: info@ourdjrocks.com
Website: https://www.ourdjrocks.com
Facebook: facebook.com/ourdjrocks
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ourdjrocks
