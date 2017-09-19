New Delhi 19th September, 2017 – India Today Television left behind most other channels including Republic TV, NDTV 24×7 and CNN News 18 on the cabinet reshuffle week (NCCS A Males 22+, Period – WK 36’17, TB- 06:00 – 26:00, Mega Cities). It is noteworthy that this leadership is accomplished with no dual feed or landing page but on pure good programming and trust.

India Today has shown substantial growth in latest 4 weeks with a growth of 15% in Impressions 000 while other channels like Times now & Republic TV viewership have gone down in latest 4 weeks.

Last 4 weeks which were big news weeks, had breaking stories such as Baba Ram Rahim Verdict, China BRICS summit (5th Sep’17) , First Breaking on Cabinet Reshuffle and Raghuram Rajan interview on demonetisation Report. In these times, India today TVs performance is remarkable given it is operating from a position of no unfair distribution advantage.

One of the major contributors of India Today Television’s unmatched growth was the Fearless reporting and impactful coverage done by the channel – exceptional reportage on Ram Rahim conviction, Impact of expose on Halala coverage or the news on Train Accidents which led to the resignation of senior authorities of the Railway department.

The top rated program of 4 out of 8 preceding weeks belong to India Today Television (Source – BARC program performance, TG – NCCS A Males 22+, Period – WK 29’17 – WK 36’17, Mega Cities)

India Today television was No.1 channel during all the important and breaking news recently such as celebration of 9 years of Virat Kohli in International cricket (Source: BARC, Mkt: Megacities, Date: 19th Aug, TB:1930-2000 Hrs, TG:-22+Males A), The Ram Rahim Judgement and the fearless reporting from ground zero(Source: BARC, Mkt: Megacities, Date: 28th Aug, TB:15:00-17:00 Hrs, TG:- 22+ Male A, Share% among 7 Eng news channels), India Vs China D Day (BRICS Summit Live Coverage) – (Source: BARC, Mkt: Megacities, Date: 05th Sept, TB: 10:00-12:00 Hrs, TG:- 22+ Males A, Share% among 7 Eng news channels)and Discussion with Raghu ram rajan on Demonetization report ( Source – BARC, Mkt: Megacities, Date: 7th Sep 2017, TB:1900-2000 Hrs, TG: 22+ Males A)

India Today was also clear numero Uno in Average Time Spent, 09 min 29 sec, while CNN News18 ATS in Mins was 04 min 34sec , followed by NDTV 24×7 06min 29sec, Times Now 03min 55 sec, Republic TV 05 min 13 sec.( Source: BARC, Mkt: Megacities, Period: Wk 36’17, TB:06:00-26:00 Hrs, TG:- 22+ Males A)