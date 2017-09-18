Paystar today announced a partnership agreement with Prepay Nation to provide Paystar’s customers with a comprehensive catalog of mobile airtime products.

Berwyn, PA (USA), Henderson, NV (USA), and Dubai, UAE, September 14th, 2017 — Paystar, Inc. a provider of mobile and payroll transaction processing technologies to financial institutions, today announced a partnership agreement with Prepay Nation to provide Paystar’s customers with a comprehensive catalog of mobile airtime products.

Paystar’s remittance customers can now top-up their beneficiary’s mobile phone instantly using our mobile application. The purchase of air-time minutes is deducted directly from the remitter’s debit account and the purchased minutes applied to their beneficiary’s mobile phone account immediately. Paystar’s API integration with Prepay Nation will provide for seamless, secure and real-time purchases. “Paystar’s agile approach allows us to quickly integrate our payroll, remittance and now mobile top-up solutions into our portfolio of services for our network of financial institutions,” said Christopher Berlandier, CEO of Paystar Inc. “Paystar’s goal is to fill out our mobile platform’s financial ecosphere with products and services our financial institution partners can make full use to be more than competitive when capturing the remittance market. Mobile Recharge Via Prepay Nation’s platform is an additional service that directly benefits immigrant worker remitters and the support of their family back home.”

Prepay Nation has a network of over 200 mobile operators in SE Asia, Africa and the Americas that can be used for cross-border mobile minutes’ top-up for purchases as low as $2US. “We are delighted to enter into this partnership and enable Paystar’s customers to send Mobile Airtime across international boundaries instantaneously” said Frank Quinones, National Sales Manager of Prepay Nation. “With the expanding network of Paystar’s financial institution partners and customer base, we are confident that a large number of diaspora will benefit from the launch of Mobile Recharge services”

About Paystar:

Paystar is a leader in mobile remittance solutions and provides business solutions that enable financial institutions to transform the way remittance services are delivered to their diverse clientele. Paystar’s highly-experienced team along with our proprietary innovative technology is dedicated to giving consumers access to new cost-saving and convenient solutions, giving financial institutions the ability to capture additional customers and revenue sources. Paystar has been developing and operating mobile payment solutions since 2012. Paystar is incorporated in the USA and has offices in Las Vegas, NV with a joint partnership office and strategic relationships with Translink GPME in Dubai and Qatar.

About Prepay Nation:

Prepay Nation is a growth company in the business of distributing international top ups using its proprietary software platform, the prepaid mobile ecosystem and an extensive set of retail, online and mobile channels. With over 220 mobile operator partnerships in over 100 countries and diverse distribution channel spanning over 250,000 locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Middle East, Prepay Nation provides a valuable service to expatriates who financially support their loved ones back home. Prepay Nation’s unique business model, scalable multi-currency processing platform, and global interconnectivity with mobile operators and other digital service providers, provides instantaneous and no-fee transactions for consumers and a significant revenue opportunity for distributors.

To read more visit www.prepaynation.com

Press & Media Contact:

Karen Vogl

Prepay Nation, LLC

1055 Westlakes Drive, Suite 300

Berwyn, PA 19312 – USA

+1 (215) 987-3711

kvogl@prepaynation.com