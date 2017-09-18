New signing Paulinho will wear the number 15 shirt in his first season as a Blaugrana player. The shirt has been free since Marc Bartra departed the club last summer, having worn it for three seasons.

Two other players in the club’s history have worn the shirt for at least three seasons; the last was Seydou Keita between 2008 and 2012, and before him the Brazilian Edmílson wore it from 2004 to 2008.