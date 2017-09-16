VENUS WORLDWIDE ENTERTAINMENT PVT. LTD. LAUNCHED MOUU MUKERRJI & BAPPA LAHIRI’S NEW SONG KHUDEE

15th September, 2017 in Mumbai- My ultimate motto is to entertain my audiences: Singer, performer Mouu Mukerrji will storm over the horizon as she will take over the music scenes with the year’s defining moment with the release of her single “Khudee” released under the banner of prestigious music label Venus Worldwide Entertainment.

Mouu Mukerrji has shelved several albums to her credit from Saregama HMV & many other music labels. At the age of 7 she did her 1st playback with Kavita Krishnamurty for the film PUSHPANJALI under the music direction of the maestro R.D BURMAN. Having started her classical training from Pt.Nityopriyo Dastidar & Anjali Dastidar later on she went to the gharana of Pt. CHINMOY LAHIRI. She is the voice behind the popular number “SHUNDORI” from the film RISK “Music is not something which only needs to be heard…..It’s an experience which should be experienced with all our senses. I’m overwhelmed that my music single is launched by an esteemed music label. I always want to be different from the clutter. Whatever I do, should be different. My mindset is not to make a hit single but to whatever I’ll do, I have to be different from everyone else.”

Champak Jain of Venus Worldwide Entertainment says “Venus is all about finding the fresh and exciting talent and we are thrilled to have Mouu Mukerrji as part of the Venus Music family. The team has done an outstanding job in the single. Her musical talent & camera presence make her a very unique artist and we look forward to everything that is to come.”

Song – Khudee; Banner- venus worldwide entertainment Pvt. Ltd; Singer, Music. Lyrics – Mouu Mukerrji; Music Producer – Bappa B. Lahiri ; Guitars – Shomu Seal, Flute: Khandekar; Studio – B9 Studios; Sound Engineer- Ganesh; Soundscape : Hriju Roy & Reema Nathaniel; Conceptualisation & Thrills – Mouu Mukerrji; DOP- Arjun Balakrishnan, Styling : Suman Fashionmaker.