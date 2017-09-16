As routine screening among young adults is uncommon, most of the patients are being diagnosed for colorectal cancer disease in advanced stages, which is resulting in an increasing number of deaths.

Colorectal cancer is the third-largest cancer type resulting in female death in the US and second leading in males. According to American cancer society, over 50,000 deaths are anticipated during the year due to colon and rectal cancers. Further, both black and white races are susceptible to the colorectal cancer disease.

Accordingly, the number of premium-priced therapies is being increasingly launched for treatment. Further, the drug industry market is set to increase further driven by increase in number of diagnosed CRC incidence.

On the competitive landscape, the market is set to witness rapid change in dynamics due to recent approvals in treatment options including immunotherapy. Further, an increasing number of trials are being launched for identification of potential predictive biomarkers, resulting in an increased incidence of diagnosis.

The research also provides the details of late stage pipeline drug details and also evaluates their impact on competitive drugs. Further, details of drugs witnessing highest sales, impact of bevacizumab biosimilars post expiry of patent in 2016 are also detailed.