11 September 2017 – Hargen is a company based and operating in Indonesia whose goal is to provide cheap electric generators and thus electric power to the people of Jakarta and Indonesia in general. This company offers unbeatable prices for all sorts of generators for household and commercial applications.

Each day the need for electricity grows significantly. More population, businesses, agricultural plants and infrastructural facilities require massive energy supply to ensure their functionality and performance. To ensure that your home is always lit and your business never faces problems due to the power outage you have to plan ahead and invest in the generator that will be able to tackle all your needs without draining your budget. This is where Hargen will provide expertise and equipment to give you all the electricity you need. Launched as a company selling used and reconditioned generators in 1999, Hargen quickly expanded and eventually partnered up with such famous brands as Volvo, Isuzu, Mitsubishi and so on to provide their brand new equipment to the people of Indonesia. Nowadays, the company provides generators of varying power from 8 Kva to 10,000 Kva with both sound proof and open operations capabilities. What that means is that if you opt for a silent generator, the noise from the working generator will be minimal as to avoid any disturbance to the neighborhood or ecosystem. These generators are suitable for hospitals, offices, factories, and homes. The latter type on the other hand produces more noise and therefore its applications are more for industrial, offshore drilling sites as well as fields and farms.

Hargen offers you a wide range of services in addition to the products that it supplies. Once you determine the type and brand of the generator, the expert technicians from the company will install and configure them for you to ensure that you get the best performance for the money you pay. Moreover, you can get after installation support and routine maintenance checks if you so desire for very affordable prices. Having years of experience and success, Hargen is the best possible choice when you are looking for electricity supply solutions in Indonesia. This company will provide expertise, competitive pricing, installation and follow-up support for the generators that will allow you to focus on your business growth or enjoy uninterrupted, comfortable life at home.

About Hargen:

Hargen is the top performing electric generator and services supplier company in Indonesia. You can find generators of all kinds and types for home or business and industrial needs and be confident that the equipment you will get will be of the best quality and will serve your needs for years to come.

Contacts:

Company: Hargen

Address: Jl. Manis Kiri No. 88 Zona Industri Manis, Bitung – Tangerang 15136

Phone: 021 591 7922

Email: sales@hargen.co.id

Website: http://www.hargen.co.id