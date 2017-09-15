September, 2018: Having established hugely successful properties in the Indian Ocean and North Africa, 2018, will see the Cenizaro group make their first foray into Indonesia with an exciting new opening in Bintan. Located on the east coast of Bintan Island, a short boat-ride from Singapore, The Residence Bintan will open in Winter 2018 amongst lush tropical greenery and breath-taking views of the South China Sea. The hotel will be the fifth resort by The Residence by Cenizaro brand – joining properties in the Maldives, Mauritius, Zanzibar and Tunisia.

Each property within the group represents the overarching philosophies of authenticity and sense of place – at The Residence Bintan, this will be most clearly evident in the design and layout of the resort. The 127 villa property has been built in harmony with the natural landscape, blending seamlessly into the tropical surroundings and incorporating local materials and furnishings throughout.

All villas and terraces are spaciously spread along the coastline allowing guests to enjoy maximum privacy as well as the magnificent beach and ocean views. Guests can choose from Beachfront Villas, each with their own pool and direct beach access; The Estate Villas, luxurious private escapes fringed by partial sea views, dramatic granite rocks and coconut palms and the tropical greenery setting of the Vista and Garden Terraces, an ideal option for families thanks to their interconnecting rooms and open-plan layout. Designed by Hirsch Bedner, the interiors reflect Javanese influences with locally-carved, dark timber furniture, wooden beams and warm colours inspired by the colours of the sand and the ocean. This design ensures that the interior and exterior spaces feel like one and further enhances the beauty and serenity of the natural surroundings. Three meeting rooms will also be available for those looking for an idyllic destination for their corporate retreat. Featuring flexible capacities and configurations from an intimate board meeting for 10 to larger events/parties for more than 30 persons within the two interconnecting rooms – authentic and spacious design have also been considered, along with the latest technology and conference facilities.

The Residence Bintan will provide a retreat of relaxation and tranquillity to all guests including spa treatments and wellness programmes created exclusively for The Residence from award-winning spa-brand ila. Known for using indigenous, organic ingredients as well as drawing on local techniques, ila will be the perfect complement to The Residence Bintan’s ambience and philosophy.

“The Residence Bintan is a very exciting new opening for us as it is our first step into Indonesia. We are delighted to be able to provide guests with an authentic experience alongside the personalised and discreet service for which The Residence is renowned,” comments Andy Xie, Director of Operations.

Dining will be a delight at The Residence Bintan. Overlooking the crystal waters, guests can dine on traditional Indonesian dishes as well as a delicious mix of modern regional Asian inspirations, whilst enjoying the gentle sea breeze and awe-inspiring sunsets. Fresh, local produce are used in all dishes, but none so fresh as the wide range of organic herbs and vegetables grown in the resort’s own gardens.

The Residence Bintan will also provide a multitude of activities and excursions for guests looking to try something new and explore the local area. From wake-boarding and diving, to boat making and temple visits; guests can do as much or as little as they please on their Indonesian getaway.

The Residence Bintan will be a much welcome addition to the much loved collection of luxury hotels within the Cenizaro portfolio. Whilst drawing on the group’s values of heartfelt hospitality and personalised service, The Residence Bintan will provide guests with the opportunity to experience a real flavour of Indonesia in a peaceful and luxurious setting.