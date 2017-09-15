SmartLabs is delighted to announce a contract with PrimeTel for the upgrade of their existing interactive TV solution to SmartLabs’ SmartTUBE5 Multiscreen Solution and the delivery of SmartLabs latest UHD Android STB.

PrimeTel will introduce applications for iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets as well as updated UIs for all STBs already deployed in the network. The contract also includes the delivery of SmartLabs latest-generation UHD Android STBs, the SML-5041. This STB will seamlessly enhance the PrimeTel deployment by offering support for UHD content and selected applications.

PrimeTel’s customers will be able to enjoy a true multiscreen experience and share content seamlessly between applications on their mobile devices, their existing DVB-T + IP hybrid STBs and their new Android STBs.

“We are very pleased to cooperate with SmartLabs. The new platform is expected to further improve customer experience offering new functionalities and enhanced user interface”, says Primetel Chief Customer Officer Marina Papanicolaou.

“We are very happy to deepen our collaboration with PrimeTel. As the operator’s business grows, it needs to offer the latest interactive services to its subscribers. That’s why PrimeTel have chosen to deploy our multiscreen applications, updated UIs and our latest UHD STBs. We will also expand the features available on existing STBs to enable PrimeTel to exceed the most demanding audience requirements”, Mikhail Grachev, SmartLabs CEO, says.

SmartLabs official website: http://smartlabs.tv/en/

PrimeTel official website: http://primetel.com.cy/en/