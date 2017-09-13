CRC Salomon, Inc. welcomes you to the most trusted court reporting firm so that you can get the best professional assistance. We have been considered the synergistic merger of two successful court reporting firms. We are the nation’s first court reporting companies that have been serving since 1898. You will be happy to know that we have expertise in rendering excellent, efficient and timely reporting to our clients. It has been a great pleasure to serve our clients in the best possible manner. Our team of court reporters is very proficient in handling your cases. Make sure that you consult our team before taking any final move when it comes to the services of court reporting.

At CRC Salomon, Inc., we believe in providing the best assistance while serving in the area of Court Reporting in Northern, VA. We are committed to providing our clients with the latest technological innovations of Court Reporting Concepts so that they can get their cases solved in no time. Here is great news for all that it is our first court reporting firm in the entire area of Baltimore and the state of Maryland. We have been considered one of the oldest firms in the United States. Let us have a brief overview of our history in order to get some detailed knowledge about our services.

The entire Court Reporting Concept has been established and initiated by Duane Smith in the year 1994. We became the most reputed firm because of the innovations we have made in the past few years. We provide the leading edge of technological innovation in many different aspects when it comes to serving in the field of court reporting services. In addition to the court reporting services, we provide an easy access to other services as well, such as:

Transcriptions & depositions

CART/Captioning

Legal Video Services

Video conferencing

View reporting and manage files

By leveraging technology and other innovations to our clients, we have become the most trusted name in the entire Baltimore. The Court Reporting in Northern, VA has become so popular because of the inventions being made by our expertise. Our great leadership CRC has attracted quite a good number of prestigious law firms along with the best court reporters. We provide our each client with the fast, reliable, and accurate court reporting services so that you can easily focus on winning cases.