The terms “modern” and “contemporary” are often used interchangeably to denote something that is current or present day. However, in the parlance of interior designing and furniture, these two terms are completely different. Contemporary means existing or living at the same time, or a current trend, style or fashion. Modern furniture on the other hand defines furniture or interiors of a style that existed in the 1920’s that went on to the 1950’s.

There are many differences between contemporary and modern furniture. Contemporary furniture is one that is popular and used right now. It incorporates designs and styles that are currently the trend. These styles could be borrowed from different eras or periods. As such, contemporary furniture could also be designed in the modern style, that is it could incorporate designs from the late 1800’s to the beginning of the 1900’s and the later period.

Modern furniture design on the other hand follows clean lines, that is, it is light and open giving an airy, uncluttered feel to the interiors. In modern furniture, you wouldn’t generally find ornate, solid pieces that would give a compact, heavy look. Neutral colour schemes are used in modern furniture with a focus on natural materials like wood, leather, linen and wool.

Since contemporary furniture designs borrow from different periods of time, unlike the clean straight lines of modern furniture, you would find curved and in-ornate designs. Contemporary furniture that borrowed from the modern style became very popular during the 1970’s and 80’s.

Modern furniture design follows a strict designing style with straight lines, natural or neutral colours and a clean uncluttered look. Contemporary furniture on the other hand comes in a variety of designs although it still follows the smooth and clean look.

Despite the minimalistic approach taken by modern furniture styles, it is far from being cold and severe. That’s because it relies heavily on warm and neutral colours which come from natural materials. Contemporary furniture can in fact move through the whole spectrum of colours so you can have pieces in bold contrasting shades as well as the starkness of black and white.

Although there are differences between contemporary and modern furniture, both styles favour the clean lines and smooth reflective metal or glass surfaces. Your sofas, Chinese Coffee Table, beds and Ottomans are lifted above ground on open legs giving the room an airy feel.

To conclude, it can be said that the biggest difference between contemporary and modern furniture is that contemporary furniture keeps changing according to the times but the modern design style never changes.

