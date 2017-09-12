According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive TPMS market looks attractive with opportunities in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle. The global automotive TPMS market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing passenger car production and government regulations on vehicle safety systems.

By product type, direct and indirect TPMS are used. Direct TPMS uses pressure monitoring sensors within each tire of the vehicle, while indirect TPMS measures air pressure using the wheel speed sensor. Direct TPMS is the major segment by product type of global automotive TPMS market. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that indirect TPMS is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to low installation cost.

Within the global automotive TPMS market, the mid-size car segment is expected to remain as the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in passenger car production is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to high penetration of TPMS in passenger car and light commercial vehicle.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of government regulations which will enforce TPMS in all passenger cars in China and India.

For business expansion, report suggests innovation and new product development to produce low cost universal TPMS sensor. The report further suggests the development of closer partnerships with customers and the development of low-cost solutions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of universal TPMS sensor and introduction of integrated direct TPMS. Sensata Technologies Inc, Continental AG, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd, ZF TRW Automotive Holding Corporation and Huf Electronics are the major TPMS suppliers in the global automotive TPMS market. Some companies are also pursuing mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives for driving growth.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global automotive tire pressure monitoring system market by product type, vehicle type, by end user, and region. The study includes a forecast for the global automotive tire pressure monitoring system market by product type, vehicle type, by end user, and region, as follows:

By Product Type [Volume (Million Sets) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]

• Direct TPMS

• Indirect TPMS

By Vehicle Type (Million Sets from 2010 to 2021)

• Small Car

• Mid-size Car

• Large Car

• Sports/Unclassified

• Light Commercial Vehicle

By End User [Volume (Million Sets) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By region [Volume (Million Sets) and $M shipment analysis for 2010 – 2021]

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

