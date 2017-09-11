Finger Pulse Oximeter is a device used to measure SpO2 levels and pulse rate. With this device, anyone can measure aforementioned vitals by themselves. It’s easy to use and convenient.

What is oxygen saturation level?

Oxygen saturation level is the ratio of ox hemoglobin to the total concentration of hemoglobin percent in blood. Hemoglobin functions to transport oxygen from lungs to other parts of body and oxy-hemoglobin is the bright red hemoglobin, a combination of hemoglobin and oxygen from lungs. It’s an important vital to keep a track on as oxygen is crucial to life and reduced level of oxygen in the bloodstream can cause fatal issues, complications for lung, heart, brain and other organs. However, the normal range of SpO2 level ranges between 96% to 99%.

What are the methods to check SpO2 level?

• Finger Pulse Oximeter

• CO Oximeter

• Capnometer

• Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) Analysis

Among the aforementioned method, Finger Pulse Oximeter is one of the most common and convenient method to keep track of SpO2 levels, even American Doctor Association find finger pulse oximeter to be the best device for monitoring oxygen saturation level.

Why is Finger Pulse Oximeter better than other methods?

• It’s non-invasive in nature.

• Pain-free method.

• Portable device.

• Accurate and quick readings.

• Easy to use and convenient.

Santamedical is one of leading brand in health care sector and its Pulse Oximeter SM-110 is recommended by elite medical professionals of USA. The device measures SpO2 levels and pulse rate and is available on Amazon with the rating of 4.5 stars out of five and thousands of positive reviews from its users. The device is lite and compact making it easy to carry along, is decked up with a large LED screen with two way display enabling the user to read the results easily even when held in different directions. It’s packed with adjustable hinge making the device suitable for different finger sizes. And the USP of the device it being user-friendly and highly accurate, now even non-medical people can easily check their SpO2 levels by themselves. To ensure about the accuracy, the device has gone through several quality checks and has got an approval from FDA and CE.