Whisbar roof racks systems are way ahead of any other roof-mounted carrier system for your vehicle – both in terms of design and in terms of strength. With their unique aerofoil-shaped bar, the sheer quality of design and materials used as well as the finish sets it miles ahead of its nearest competitor. Let’s check out why Whispbar roof rack systems are so good.

You realise you are using a superior roof rack system the moment you start installing the Whispbar roof rack because one of its features is the space they keep behind and in front of each location where nut or bolt has to be inserted and tightened. The space is important because you have to be able to insert a spanner or other available tool to tighten the bolt and you need adequate space to work. Trust us, we’ve seen too many roof rack systems (especially the Chinese made ones) where there is inadequate or down-right no space to work with and it can be quite frustrating.

The premium feature and benefit of buying a Whispbar roof rack system is the aluminium wing-shaped crossbar called the “Whispbar”. It incorporates a revolutionary space age design that nearly eliminates the otherwise irritating whistling sound caused by air moving past the roof rack. The added advantage to the design is that it also nearly eliminates wind drag and therefore does not increase your fuel consumption – though to be honest, we are referring to an empty roof rack. Once you put luggage on top, there will naturally be wind drag.

Quality costs. Whispbar roof racks are certainly not cheap but they definitely are value for money. Part of the benefit from having the S-wing system is that it can be used for every roof type, including flush mounted roof rails, raised roof rails, T-tracks, clamp on systems, Fixpoints and even cars with gutters. Just buy the right adopter kit when you – it’s just a question of which adapter kit you use. With a bit of luck you’ll only need to buy a new adapter kit when you buy the Thule Roof Racks and you are ready.

Yet another feature offered by the Whisbar brand of roof racks is that they let you choose the style of bar that suits the look of your car, truck or 4×4. For example, "flush bar" has 'feet' at the end of the cross bar and looks awesome on a sedan. But here's a little secret, for maximum load carrying capacity and flexibility you might want to choose the "through bar" – it's simply more street smart.

