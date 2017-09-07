Omkar Print Lab was established a decade ago with a customer centric approach to provide affordable solutions for organizations seeking Designing & printing requirements.

Omkar Print Lab has developed a niche in printing a wide spectrum of communication material, benefiting some of the blue-chip companies in the city of Bangalore and throughout the country.

Complementing this is the in-house design unit and a complete in house production system. They are manned by some of the best professionals in the Printing industry who have expertise in creating, designing and printing. This dedicated team is continuously inspired by the dual company vision of superior quality and complete customer satisfaction.

At Omkar Print Lab, we provide you the best quality printing service at competitive price. We also provide high-end graphic designs that helps you communicate your ideas & promote your brand.