WITH LOVE FROM LOS ANGELES

Bappa Lahiri & Taneesha Lahiri set to welcome their new born

Bappi Lahiri expecting his first grandchild

Not all find true love and the ones who do not always do they end up with the person they’ve loved selflessly. Bappa Lahiri has been one of the blessed ones to have loved and received love from the woman of his dreams, Taneesha Lahiri. The two make an adorable couple together.

Since Taneesha is expecting her first baby with her handsome hubby Bappa Lahiri, her celebration took over Los Angeles. In the pictures she’s seen having a ball with near and dear ones. Taneesha wore a gown making her look absolutely beautiful. The occasion seemed to be a great affair looking at the pictures of Tanisha posing with friends & her husband Bappa Lahiri.

Here’s wishing the gorgeous preggers couple, Bappa Lahiri & Taneesha Lahiri, all the best for their future. May they be blessed with a healthy baby soon!