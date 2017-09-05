Killeen, TX/ Press Release: Looking for the best rental homes in Killeen, TX? John Reider Properties is a renowned real estate company providing extensive listing of homes and apartments available for rent across the city. The online listing is easy-to-use and allows you to shortlist properties according to your preferences and budget. Since 1995, the company has been offering good quality housing options to all its clients. Whether you want to rent a single-family home or a townhome, you can find a fair number of options on the website.

To browse the rental homes, you need to select the desired specifications such as rental price, property type, location, number of bedrooms/bath, amenities available, pet policies etc. You can also read the detailed description of the property by clicking on ‘View Details’ option under the listing. This section will give you every specific information that you want to know about the rental home, along with multiple images of its outdoors as well as indoors. For further assistance, a step-to-step guide is also provided under the property details.

Application Requirement

When you apply for any rental home on their online listing, you have to submit a rental application along with other necessary documents related to your employment, residency, monthly income, credit and criminal history. There is a separate rental application which has to be filled and submitted with an application fee.

Occupancy Standards

The occupancy may differ according to the size of the rental home. For instance:

1 Bedroom – 3 people

2 Bedroom – 5 people

3 Bedroom – 7 people

4 Bedroom – 9 People

5 Bedroom – 11 People

Why Choose John Reider Properties?

Experienced property agents

Rental homes for all budgets

Assistance with lease agreement

Comprehensive property management services

To know more about the rental services provided by John Reider Properties, give a call at (254) 699 – 8300. You can also log on to http://www.johnreider.com/ for more information.