Dainik Jagran INEXT has launched a campaign to save the forgotten piece of history that symbolises nothing but patriotism for every Indian. The headquarters of the Indian National Army, as established by one of the greatest nationalists Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, in Myanmar lies in shambles. The historic monument that once paved the way for the freedom of India is no more than a crumbling ruin. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Myanmar, the campaign aims at attracting his attention and ensuring the restoration of the structure.

Anti Ordinary Coverage

While most newspapers were celebrating the appointment of India’s first woman Defence Minister in their Monday editions, the disruptor youthful media – Dainik Jagran INEXT – carried a jacket highlighting the state of India’s first Defence Headquarter established by Subhash Chandra Bose in Myanmar. Newspaper announced the launch of its campaign – Deshbhakti Ka Headquarter – to save the historical monument. The campaign will include mass mobilisation and generate awareness about the little-known spot that carries much importance.

Over the years, numerous dignitaries and state heads have visited Myanmar but the headquarters of the father of Indian Freedom Movement – Subhash Chandra Bose and his Azad Hind Fauj remained ignored from their itinerary. They have mostly preferred visiting Bahadur Shah Zafar’s tomb in Myanmar, and largely ignored the building that deserves so much reverence.

By way of the campaign, Dainik Jagran INEXT is requesting Prime Minister Modi to pay a visit and help restore the building that once was the epicenter of India’s Freedom movement. The campaign starting from September 4, 2017, will continue with a series of stories about the monument and the leadership of Azad Hind Fauj, and those who played a pivotal role in supporting the movement. Manvati Arya (Friend of Late Laxmi Sahgal) has joined hands with Dainik Jagran INEXT to make the campaign a success and save whatever is left of the headquarters of INA.

Readers of Dainik Jagran INEXT have been invited to join the campaign through a WhatsApp no. 9919445503 and other social media channels. The publication is going full throttle to bring to light the apathy towards an iconic monument of much importance for every patriotic Indian and to save it from vanishing from the map.