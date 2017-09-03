Seattle, WA, September 01, 2017 — Active Grow, the next-gen horticulture lighting company’s Sweet Grass Series™ 300W LED Grow Light is the first to receive the new ETL Horticultural Lighting Certification from Intertek. Intertek has recognized the Active Grow SG300 LED grow light as a significant development in horticultural lighting technology, allowing the SG300 luminaire to be eligible for big rebates in commercial grow facilities.

The ETL Horticultural Lighting Certification Program is the first of its kind in the industry as an additional set of safety and performance standards for horticulture lighting manufacturers. According to Intertek, horticultural luminaires are different from general lighting in that they should also be tested in regards to where they are being deployed, like high-stress agriculture environments, damp greenhouses and highly regulated commercial cannabis facilities.

The Active Grow SG300 LED grow light conforms to all of the ETL Horticultural Lighting Certification Program requirements including; elevated ambient temperature requirements, corrosion resistance requirements, high humidity requirements, ingress protection requirements, UV protection requirements and supply connection requirements.

“The SG300 grow light was designed specifically for commercial horticulture environments where the conditions are a lot tougher on luminaires,” says Active Grow’s Managing Director, Taylor Schaberg, “I am glad that Intertek has recognized the SG300’s exceptional performance as a new standard in this growing industry.”

The Active Grow 300 watt SG300 LED grow light replaces a 600 watt HPS or HID lamp and features industry-leading efficacy up to 3 µmols/J (900 PPFD) at 18? above the canopy. The SG300 incorporates the fully formulated 400-730 nm Active Spectrum™, which promotes growth during the vegetative and flowering stages for various species of plants. The UV and IR wavelengths present in the Active Spectrum™ increase flower content such as CBD, THC and terpenes in legal cannabis plants. The SG300 also features a solid-state design with a passive cooling heatsink, is IP65 waterproof rated, runs safely on 120-277 volts and is dimmable on 0-10V circuits (optional).

Active Grow LLC is an LED lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop commercial grade horticulture lighting systems that are energy efficient and long lasting alternatives to traditional HPS, HID, CMH and fluorescent grow lights. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production. Follow us at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube for the latest company updates and videos.

